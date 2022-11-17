Armed robbers tie up NJ resident during home invasion

Police are investigating after a group of armed intruders tied up a Fair Lawn, New Jersey resident during a home invasion Thursday morning.

Authorities say the incident happened at around 9 a.m. near Berkshire Road.

The Bergen County Prosecutor says that two other residents were home at the time, and one sustained minor injuries.

Detectives and officers searched the area, looking for home security video and additional witnesses after one reported seeing the robbers get into a white SUV that was headed east on Route 4.

Anyone who might have seen the robbers or has images of them or their vehicle on security video is being asked to call the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

