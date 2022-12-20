Armed robbers terrorizing men in Queens

Police in New York are looking for a group that is targeting men for violent robberies.

Two incidents that took place on the same day are now connected.

In the first incident, a 43-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle at the corner of Totten Street and Utopia Parkway in Queens, when two men armed with guns in a vehicle pulled up behind him. They banged on his window and demanded he get out of the vehicle.

They tried to take his vehicle but were unable to start it. They ran off with the victim's phones and a backpack. The were no injuries. The value of his stolen items is approximately $4,315.

Several hours later, a 42-year-old man was walking to his car in the area of 35th Ave. and 146th St. when a 2018 Honda Pilot with three men inside approached him.

They got out of their vehicle and tapped the victim's window with handguns. They then dragged the victim out of his vehicle; put a plastic bag around his head, and zip tied his hands while demanding money.

After driving around with the victim inside his vehicle, the victim complied and took them to where the money was inside of his home.

The robbers then took the zip ties off the victim, drove him to an unknown location in Nassau County, and dropped him off.

They took off in the victim's vehicle along with their vehicle driven by one of the men. The man removed an undetermined amount of cash from the victim's residence and the victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The victim's vehicle was found a few days later.

The only description given of the suspects is that they are men around 20 to 25 years of age.

Both incidents took place in the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.