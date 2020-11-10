Armed robbers target Brooklyn deli

The NYPD wants to find an armed robber and an accomplice who threatened workers at a deli in East New York.

Surveillance video shows one of the men point a gun at someone inside the store at 1293 Blake Avenue while holding up his face mask. The store employee pulls wads of money out of the cash register until it's empty and places it on the counter. A second suspect removes the cash.

The robbers made off with about $750, according to cops.

There were no reports of injuries related to the robbery on Oct. 22 at about 8:30 p.m.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.