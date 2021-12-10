Armed robbers steal $14,000 in cash, jewels and electronics from store in Brooklyn

The NYPD is on the hunt for a trio of armed robbers who stole roughly $14,000 in goods from a store during a brazen daytime robbery in Bushwick earlier this month.

According to authorities, at around 1:20 p.m. on December 1, three male suspects entered a store on Rockaway Avenue. Once inside, two of the suspects brandished firearms and forced a 22-year-old male victim to the basement while the third suspect served as a lookout.

The gunmen then made the 22-year-old, as well as a 34-year-old victim, lay on the floor after assaulting them with the guns, taking cash, electronics, jewelry, and merchandise valued at around $14,000 before fleeing in a white Mercedes-Benz heading south on Rockaway Avenue.

A White Mercedes-Benz used as an escape vehicle by a group of armed robbers. Credit: NYPD

There were no reported injuries as a result of the robbery.

The suspects are described as dark-skinned men between 18 and 27 years old.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.