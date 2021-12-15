Armed robbers steal $10K in cash, lottery tickets from Manhattan grocery store

A pair of armed robbers stole $10,000 in cash and another $700 in lottery tickets from a Kips Bay grocery store, police say.

According to the NYPD, the two unidentified men entered Kalustyan's, a market known for Indian and Mideastern specialty foods, at around 11:30 p.m. on December 13.

A surveillance video released by authorities shows one of the suspects pulling a handgun and pointing it at a worker standing behind the counter, while the second suspect walks behind the counter and takes cash from the register, New York State Lottery scratch-off tickets, a cell phone and credit cards belonging to the worker.

The men got away with roughly $10,000 in cash and $700 in lottery tickets.

There were no reported injuries.

The suspects are described as two men, roughly in their mid-20s.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.