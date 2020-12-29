Armed suspects in cutout masks shoot man inside Brooklyn deli

The NYPD wants to find the armed suspects wearing cutout masks who opened fire on a customer inside a Brooklyn deli striking him in the hip.

Security camera video shows two men wearing full white masks inside the 4 Seasons Deli on Vernon Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Dec. 16 at about 9:47 p.m. One of the suspects approaches a 27-year-old male customer who was standing in front of the counter and demands property, according to cops. After a brief struggle, the suspect opens fire on the man hitting him in the left hip.

Both suspects are seen fleeing the deli. One of them takes off in a silver or gray Chrysler 300 which was parked in front of the store, added cops.

The victim was treated at Kings County Hospital.

Individual #1 is described as a male with a medium build, last seen wearing a full white mask, a black jacket and hoodie, white gloves, light colored blue jeans, black sneakers and in possession of a black firearm.

Individual #2 is described as a male with a slim build, last seen wearing a black mask, a black jacket with a brown fur-rimmed hood, black pants with white stripe on each side and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.