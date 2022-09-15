Armed man in Scream mask robs NYC store

A man carrying what looked like an assault rifle and wearing a Scream mask was among three men wanted for robbing a Queens store.

It happened Wednesday afternoon on 109th Ave. in Ozone Park.

The NYPD says the three men armed jumped out of a car and ran into the business. It had several workers and customers inside at the time.

They held them up and demanded phones from people in the store and grabbed two from customers and two from employees.

One of the robbers stubbed about $3,000 in cash from the register into a bag.

No one was hurt in the incident. The robbers then ran out and escaped in a black Mazda 3 sedan.

The New York City Police Department is asking for help finding the men seen in a security video they released.

They are described as men in their 20s or 30s, with dark complexions. Two wore dark-colored clothing and dark face masks, and one wore a yellow and gray jacket, along with the mask.