Armed guards in Mount Vernon schools for third year

For the third year in a row, armed School Resource Officers will be roaming the halls of schools in the Mount Vernon School District.

School superintendent Kenneth Hamilton issued a statement saying that the district has been extremely pleased with the School Resource Officer program since its inception in 2017 and that “this partnership with the city continues to improve relationships between students and law enforcement officers who have a vested interest in improving relations and communication between students, their parents, their schools and their community.”

The officers are at all 16 schools in the district, from elementary to high school.