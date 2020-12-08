Arizona's Supreme Court upholds Biden's win after GOP challenge

It was further affirmed that Democratic President-elect Joe Biden won Arizona's 11 electoral votes on Tuesday, Dec. 8 after the state's top court confirmed his win after a Republican challenge.

The court noted the 10,457 vote difference in Biden's favor, out of a total of 3,333,829 cast for President Donald Trump and Biden combined, in its ruling, saying that the few errors found in ballots would not amount to a win for Trump.

"Although slim, the margin was outside the one-tenth of one percent of the total number of votes cast for both of the presidential electors which is the statutory trigger for an automatic recount," the court said in its filing.

Kelli Ward, Arizona's GOP Chair, filed the appeal in Maricopa County in an attempt to overturn the election in Trump's favor, citing election misconduct in Arizona.

"The audit revealed no discrepancies in the tabulation of the votes between hand count totals and machine totals," the ruling read.

The court explained further why Biden's win was affirmed in Arizona, saying in part, "The November 9, 2020 hand count audit revealed no discrepancies in the tabulation of votes and the statistically negligible error presented in this case falls far short of warranting relief under A.R.S. 16-672. Because the challenge fails to present any evidence of 'misconduct,' 'illegal votes' or that the Biden Electors 'did not in fact receive the highest number of votes for office,' let alone establish any degree of fraud or a sufficient error rate that would undermine the certainty of the election results, the Court need not decide if the challenge was in fact authorized under A.R.S. 16-672 or if the federal 'safe harbor' deadline applies to this contest."