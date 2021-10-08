Arizona woman gives birth to 14-pound baby

article

People often use the term "big baby" for a variety of reasons, but one Arizona couple can legitimately use the term to describe their newborn!

According to Carey and Tim Patonai, their newborn, Finnley, was born on at Banner Thunderbird Hospital on Oct. 4. Finnley was born at 38 weeks, and weighed in at 14lbs, 1oz.

To put the weight in perspective, officials with University of Michigan Health say the average birth day for babies is around 7.5 lb, with weights between 5.5 lb to 10 lb being considered normal.

The Patonais believe Finnley may be one of the largest babies to be born at Banner Thunderbird, but hospital officials are working to confirm that. Cary said Finnley has already become a little celebrity at the hospital.

The Patonais said their newborn baby is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Oct. 9. Cary said Finnley is her third child, and Finnley was born after she suffered 19 miscarriages since 2008.

