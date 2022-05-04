Arizona troopers find fentanyl pills concealed inside unicorn backpack

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Troopers found cocaine and 37.5 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills inside a unicorn backpack. A loaded AK-47-style pistol was also found in the car. (Arizona Department of Public Safety)

Two men were arrested after Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers found drugs and a loaded gun inside a car during a traffic stop.

According to DPS, troopers pulled over a Dodge Challenger on April 27 along northbound Interstate 17 at milepost 265 north of Cordes Junction.

"During the traffic stop, multiple indicators of criminal activity were observed and a narcotics detection canine was utilized," DPS said in a news release.

Troopers found cocaine and 37.5 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills inside a unicorn backpack. A loaded AK-47-style pistol was also found in the car.

The driver, 22-year-old Ray Rodriguez of Glendale, and his passenger, 22-year-old Nathan Perez of Avondale, were arrested and booked into jail.

Both men are accused of multiple drug and weapons charges.