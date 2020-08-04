Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from TUE 7:24 AM EDT until TUE 4:00 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Kings County, Nassau County, Orange County, Putnam County, Queens County, Richmond County, Rockland County, Suffolk County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
8
Tornado Watch
from TUE 7:23 AM EDT until TUE 4:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 12:00 PM EDT, Salem County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Monmouth County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Monmouth County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 8:00 PM EDT until WED 1:00 AM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 10:00 PM EDT until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Southern Westchester County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 10:30 AM EDT, Salem County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 10:02 AM EDT until TUE 2:00 PM EDT, Salem County

Arizona sheriff's 'Citizens Posse' allows residents to be deputized

By Frank Miles
Published 
Az
FOX News

Pinal County Sheriff’s Office launches ‘Citizens Posse’ program

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - In an Arizona county, criminals will soon face a new order of the law: "Citizens Posse."

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office will allow residents to be deputized to help law enforcement keep the peace.

“As Sheriff of Pinal County, I am given the authority to deputize civilians to assist in law enforcement," Sheriff Mark Lamb said. "While we hope such an action is never required, we want to make sure those willing to step into the role are trained and ready.”

The office said the program is open to all residents.

After residents have a minimal background check and sign a waiver, they will learn the basics of constitutional law, search and seizure, basic firearm safety, home safety, and the use of force before being deputized.

