Arizona murder suspect back in custody after day-long search near Atlanta airport

Authorities said the murder suspect from Arizona who escaped from deputies near the Atlanta airport and was the subject of a day-long, multi-jurisdictional manhunt is back in custody.

J'saan Carlos Strover, 20, was being transported by investigators with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office back to Phoenix Arizona to face multiple charges including murder on Thursday morning, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. The Phoenix-area deputies had just returned their rental car at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and were about to board the tram from the car rental facility to the airport terminal with Strover when he took off running into a wooded area, Atlanta-area officials said.

"When they arrived at the rental car center to return the vehicle, they were walking down a flight of steps. No leg irons but waist chained, at the time. He actually pushed past the deputies and escaped down a flight of steps," said Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat.

Several law enforcement agencies including Sandy Springs and Atlanta police, as well as the sheriff's office of Clayton and Fulton counties quickly organized a manhunt around the airport. Authorities were focusing their efforts in the wooded area in the 4200 block of Global Gateway Connector in College Park.

Just after midnight on Friday morning, both sheriff's offices for Fulton and Clayton counties reported Strover had been taken back into custody.

Jsaan Carlos Strover 20, is a suspect in a murder out of Phoenix, Arizona (Atlanta Police Department).

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Driver of van crash that killed 6 people facing vehicular homicide charges

Strover was initially arrested by U.S. Marshals in Georgia on April 12 on charges of first-degree murder, attempt to commit first-degree murder, and assault, out of Phoenix, Arizona, Fulton County officials said.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone released the following statement about the incident:

"Jeopardizing public safety is unacceptable, we are grateful for the sacrifice and commitment of the Atlanta area law enforcement agencies and are hopeful for a quick and safe outcome for all involved."

No word on when Strover will continue his journey back to Arizona.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.