Arizona hands off Super Bowl to Las Vegas

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 1:10PM
Super Bowl Handoff Ceremony

Following the Kansas City Chiefs' thrilling victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee conducts the official Super Bowl Handoff Ceremony. The Super Bowl LVII Host Committee provides a wrap-up from the week’s activities, followed by the handoff to the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee for Super Bowl LVIII.

PHOENIX - Las Vegas is officially on the clock when it comes to hosting the next Super Bowl.

A day after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, a news conference was held on Feb. 13 to officially hand off hosting duties to Las Vegas.

As the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee handed over the football to Las Vegas officials, they had a message for future Super Bowls in Arizona – "We're ready when you are."

Super Bowl LVIII will be held on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Sin City.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 13: Steve Hill is handed the ball from Larry Fitzgerald during the Super Bowl LVII Host Committee Handoff Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 13, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)