Expand / Collapse search

Arizona agrees to remove shipping containers from parts of the U.S.-Mexico border, court documents state

By Kenneth Wong and Associated Press
Published 
Updated December 22, 2022 12:19PM
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arizona agrees to remove some shipping containers at U.S.-Mexico Border

According to the document, an agreement made between the U.S. Government and Doug Ducey, in his capacity as Arizona governor, will require the state to stop putting up shipping borders along the border within the Coronado National Forest.

PHOENIX - Federal court documents that we obtained show Arizona officials have agreed to remove shipping containers from parts of the U.S. border with Mexico.

According to the document, an agreement made between the U.S. Government and Doug Ducey, in his capacity as Arizona governor, will require the state to stop putting up shipping borders along the border within the Coronado National Forest.

In addition, the state will remove "all previously installed shipping containers and associated equipment, materials, vehicles, and other objects," from the following areas:

  • Federal properties in the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector, including from land which the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation golds an easement on the Cocopah Indian Tribe's West Reservation
  • Federal properties on National Forest System lands within the Coronado National Forest

In exchange, the U.S. will avoid moving for an immediate temporary restraining order and/or a preliminary injunction, according to the court document.

On Dec. 14, it was reported that Federal officials are suing Arizona and Gov. Ducey over the containers. In October, state officials refused demands by Federal officials to remove the double-stacked shipping containers, saying it won’t do so until the U.S. moves to construct a permanent barrier instead. An order to place double-stacked shipping containers along the border, reinforced with razor wire, was issued by Gov. Ducey in August.

The work placing up to 3,000 containers at a cost of $95 million was about a third complete, but protesters concerned about its impact on the environment held up work in recent days.

Meanwhile, limits on asylum seekers hoping to enter the U.S. had been set to expire Wednesday before conservative-leaning states sought the Supreme Court’s help to keep them in place. The Biden administration has asked the court to lift the Trump-era restrictions, but not before Christmas. It’s not clear when the court might rule on the matter.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

Image 1 of 6

Shipping container border wall

Previous reports

Arizona sued by feds over shipping containers on Mexico border, referred to by lawmaker as 'illegal junkyard'

U.S. sues Arizona over shipping containers on Mexico border

Arizona sheriff: Shipping containers at border is 'illegal dumping'