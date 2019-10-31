Are you ready to visit ‘Central Ave.’?

Back in the 1950’s, Central Avenue was a popular place in South Central Los Angeles, especially for members of what was called ‘Black Hollywood’ at the time.

Now, Will Packer, a film producer responsible for films like Striaght Outta Compton, Girls Trip and Ride Along is bringing Central Avenue back in the form of a brand-new entertainment news show.

The show is hosted by Julissa Bermudez and 5-time Olympic Gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross. The show will be the first time that two women of color have been named co-hosts of an entertainment news show.

Central Ave. debuts on FOX 5 NY at 7:30 p.m. on November 4.