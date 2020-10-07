Are you in a COVID cluster zone? Find out here and what the rules are

article

The areas of New York where there are spikes of COVID-19 resulting in newly imposed restrictions have been color-coded by the governor's office on maps. These cluster zones include parts of Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland County and Broome County.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that the clusters would be categorized by risk with red shared areas having full COVID restrictions, orange shaded areas with lesser restrictions and yellow shaded areas cautioned that restrictions could be coming.

The new restrictions on businesses, schools, houses of worship and gatherings are set to take effect by Friday.

Fines for the sponsors of mass gatherings have been increased to $15,000 and up to $1,000 a day for social distancing and mask violations

"The severity of the problem will determine the response," said Cuomo.

Infections have been rising in recent weeks, and hospitalizations are starting to follow: There has been an average of 659 COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide over the past week, up from 426 for the week ending Sept 6. The number stood at 748 as of Tuesday, the highest since mid-July, added the governor, who said hot spots are disproportionately fueling the rise.

Below is an outline of the restrictions per zone and below that are color-coded maps of the cluster zones.

Red Zone — Cluster Itself

Houses of Worship: 25 percent capacity, 10 people maximum

Mass Gatherings: Prohibited

Businesses: Only essential businesses open

Dining: Takeout only

Schools: Closed, remote only

Orange Zone — Warning Zone

Houses of Worship: 33 percent capacity, 25 people maximum

Mass Gatherings: 10 people maximum, indoor and outdoor

Businesses: Closing high-risk non-essential businesses, such as gyms and personal care

Dining: Outdoor dining only, 4 person maximum per table

Schools: Closed, remote only

Yellow Zone — Precautionary Zone

Houses of Worship: 50 percent capacity

Mass Gatherings: 25 people maximum, indoor and outdoor

Businesses: Open

Dining: Indoor and outdoor dining, 4 person maximum per table

Schools: Open with mandatory weekly testing of students and teachers/staff for in-person settings. The New York State Department of Health will establish a percentage of teachers and students/staff who need to be tested by Friday.

The following zip codes within Brooklyn are areas of concern: 11204, 11210, 11223, 11230, 11219, 11229, 11218, 11213, 11205, 11206, 11211, 11249, 11234, 11235.

Gov. Cuomo shared this map of the COVID cluster in Brooklyn.

The following zip codes within Queens are areas of concern: 11367, 11415, 11691, 11374, 11365, 11366, 11432, 11375.

COVID cluster in Queens. (1/2)

COVID cluster in Queens. (2/2)

COVID cluster in Broome County.