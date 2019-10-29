Are forced breaks from work causing more stress for employees?

A new study from the University of Sussex in the UK finds that companies who want employees to leave their work at their desks are doing more harm than good.

Relaxation actually increases levels of clarity in the brain.

Employees who were told not to check work emails after leaving for the day became more stressed out, according to the study, with most of them already prone to anxiety.

“No one wants to be told when to check their emails or when they can’t. People want to feel empowered and have a choice over the work they do and how they do it.” says personal development coach Susan Ross.

Ross was once part of the corporate world but now wants to help train employers and employees on how to have a better work-life balance.

She says taking breaks is a must, but having flexibility is key.

“Even though it’s counterintuitive, taking a break leads to productivity like a marathon runner you to run run run you want them to refresh, refocus and come back with a refreshed sense of energy,” Ross says.

Brooklyn city councilman Rafael Espinal Jr. has proposed a "right to disconnect" bill which would make it illegal for employers in New York City to force workers to check their texts and emails during non-work hours.