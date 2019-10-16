Are detox diets for real?

If you’re relying on a detox diet to help you lose weight, you may find that your wallet will get thin before your waistline does.

Research suggests that there are serious questions about the legitimacy or sustainability of various detox diets like juice cleanses, master cleanses or anything that promises a purge of toxins in the body.

In 2015, a study found that there was “no compelling research to support the use of ‘detox’ diets for weight management or eliminating toxins from the body.”

“Our body is the most miraculous being, naturaly takes care of itself, we ignore a lot of our symptoms – lightheadedness, fatigue, constipation – we need to listen to the body’s natural signs to help the body detox itself,”

The Food and Drug Administration is currently attempting to crack down on products labeled detox, claiming that some have hidden ingredients or promote false claims. There are even efforts in New York City to ban the sale of anything labeled “detox” to minors.