Arctic cold NYC weather to bring dangerous wind chills

The wind chill in parts of the New York City region could reach into the negative numbers as an Arctic blast descends on the area in the early morning hours on Friday.

Temperatures will gradually fall during the day on Friday with the coldest air over the region on Friday night.

The National Weather Service says the wind chill in New York City could dip to -7 degrees in Central Park on Friday night. Long Island will be worse with Syosset at -12 degrees, Stony Brook at -13 degrees, and Riverhead at -16 degrees.

Wind chills will be in the negative digits by Friday night.

Wind Chill Warnings are posted from 6 a.m. Friday until noon on Saturday for Sullivan County, Eastern Dutchess County, and Western Ulster County in New York. Wind chill advisories are posted for most other northern suburbs and on eastern Long Island.

Interior Northwest New Jersey could see wind chills below -10 degrees Friday night. Central New Jersey could see wind chills around -6 degrees.

New York City is expected to issue a Code Blue Weather Emergency. No one who is homeless and seeking shelter in New York City during a Code Blue will be denied. Should you see a homeless individual out in the cold, please call 311 and an outreach team will be dispatched to offer assistance.

Code Blue Weather Emergencies include the following options for the homeless:

Shelters: During a Code Blue, shelter is available system-wide to accommodate anyone who is reasonably believed to be homeless and is brought to a shelter by outreach teams. Accommodations are also available for walk-ins.

Drop-in centers: All drop-in centers are open 24-hours per day when Code Blue procedures are in effect and will assist as many people as possible for the duration of the emergency. Drop-in staff can also make arrangements for homeless individuals at other citywide facilities.

Street homeless outreach: Teams will contact vulnerable individuals on their Code Blue Priority Lists to ensure safety and bring them to shelter. DHS coordinates Code Blue efforts directly with agencies such as DSNY, and the Parks Department, at a borough level.

Download the FREE Fox 5 NY weather app and always stay updated on storms. Apple App Store: https://apple.co/2GrlPnz Google Play Store: http://bit.ly/2IPSlTd

Frostbite on exposed skin can take place in less than 30 minutes. Hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.

The good news is that the cold won't last long. By Saturday night the temperatures will ease and it will rebound into the 40s on Sunday. New York City could see highs in the 50s for a few days next week.