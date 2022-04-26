Arby's manager arrested for throwing hot grease on customer

article

A 50-year-old manager at an Alabama Arby's restaurant was arrested and fired after allegedly throwing hot grease on a drive-thru customer.

Police in Hueytown said that it happened around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, leaving the victim with severe burns.

Shea Denise Peoples was arrested and charged with assault. She was released on a $30,000 bond.

Authorities did not provide details on what prompted the dispute, but police said it did not appear the two women knew each other.

The victim, who suffered second-degree burns over a large part of her body and was hospitalized and filed a civil lawsuit seeking an unspecified amount of money from the worker, Arby's and Alabama-based companies that operate the restaurant, court documents show.

Court records do not include the name of a defense lawyer who could speak on behalf of the worker.

Arby's said it had fired the employee and called her actions "reprehensible."

"Our heart goes out to the guest, and we are working to help support their recovery," said a statement from the company.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.