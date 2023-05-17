Apple TV+ premieres new comedy series 'High Desert'

The new comedy series ‘"High Desert" premieres today on Apple TV+, and it follows Peggy - a quirky yet lovable woman with a checkered past, who decides to become a private investigator following the death of her mother, who she lived with in the high desert.

Peggy, who is a recovering addict is portrayed by Oscar-winner, Patricia Arquette.

Native New Yorkers: Broadway icon Bernadette Peters portrays Peggy's Mom in the series and Oscar nominee Matt Dillon plays the dysfunctional 'Denny.'