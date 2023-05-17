Expand / Collapse search

Apple TV+ premieres new comedy series 'High Desert'

'High Desert' premieres on Apple TV+

The new comedy series "High Desert" premieres on May 17, on Apple TV+.

The new comedy series ‘"High Desert" premieres today on Apple TV+, and it follows Peggy - a quirky yet lovable woman with a checkered past, who decides to become a private investigator following the death of her mother, who she lived with in the high desert. 

Peggy, who is a recovering addict is portrayed by Oscar-winner, Patricia Arquette. 

Native New Yorkers: Broadway icon Bernadette Peters portrays Peggy's Mom in the series and Oscar nominee Matt Dillon plays the dysfunctional 'Denny.'