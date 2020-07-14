Apple might owe you money for slowing down your iPhone — here’s how to file a claim

Apple customers who purchased certain older iPhone models can now collect about $25 per phone, according to the settlement of a class-action lawsuit that accused the company of slowing down older devices.

According to SmartphonePerformanceSettlement.com, a website set up for customers to file their claims, the settlement applies to customers who purchased an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, 7, 7 Plus and/or the SE before Dec. 21, 2017 and experienced performance and battery-life issues.

“Under the proposed settlement, Apple shall pay a minimum of $310,000,000 and a maximum of $500,000,000,” read a notice on the claims website. “Apple will provide a cash payment of approximately $25 per eligible device, provided that Apple will not pay more than $500 million in aggregate to the Settlement Class Members.”

The website was developed for affected customers looking to file their claims or review their other options, including excluding themselves from the lawsuit to retain the ability to sue Apple individually.

Users must submit a claim online or through mail by Oct. 6 to be eligible for a payout.

Earlier this year, Apple agreed to pay up to $500 million as part of the settlement agreement for the “Batterygate” scandal that has prevailed for years.

The tech giant admitted in 2017 that it used software updates to slow down older iPhones, and offered an official apology and reduced prices for battery replacement programs.