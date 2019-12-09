Apparent deadly drug overdose in Red Bank home: Cops

Two people are dead and three others hospitalized in what authorities say was an apparent drug overdose in a home in Red Bank.

Police were called to the home on Bank Street early Sunday morning.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office says a 35-year-old and a 29-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people were taken to a hospital. Their conditions are not known.

Authorities have not released any names.

Officials are awaiting the results of toxicology tests to determine the cause of death. However, foul play is not suspected.