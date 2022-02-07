Anti-vax protesters storm NYC movie theater

The NYPD arrested 10 people after members of an anti-vaccine mandate protest went into a Times Square movie theater on Monday evening.

It happened at the AMC at 42nd St. and 7th Ave. The protesters reportedly bought tickets and then refused to show proof of vaccinations and then refused to leave.

The NYPD was called to take them away.

A large police presence was seen outside the building and several people were seen being loaded into a police van with their arms zip-tied behind their backs.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

A crowd chanted "Shame on you" to police carrying out the arrests.

There have been various anti-vaccine protests in New York City for months.

Advertisement

Current rules require anyone who wants to attend an indoor event or eat inside at a restaurant to be vaccinated.