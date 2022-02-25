Expand / Collapse search

Anti-Putin protesters fill Times Square

People protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Vladimir Putin gathered again in Times Square on Friday night.

Protesters unfurled a large Ukrainian flag and held placards demanding an end to the war.

There are 150,000 Ukrainians in New York City. 

Russian troops are currently nearing Ukraine's capital of Kiev as nations across the globe take new efforts — including direct sanctions on President Putin — to make Moscow stop.

