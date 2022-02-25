Anti-Putin protesters fill Times Square
Hundreds of people protesting Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin once again filled Times Square Friday evening.
Protesters unfurled a large Ukrainian flag and held placards demanding an end to the war.
Ukraine crisis: How you can help
There are 150,000 Ukrainians in New York City.
Russian troops are currently nearing Ukraine's capital of Kiev as nations across the globe take new efforts — including direct sanctions on President Putin — to make Moscow stop.
