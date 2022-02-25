Anti-Putin protesters fill Times Square

Hundreds of people protesting Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin once again filled Times Square Friday evening.

Protesters unfurled a large Ukrainian flag and held placards demanding an end to the war.

There are 150,000 Ukrainians in New York City.

Russian troops are currently nearing Ukraine's capital of Kiev as nations across the globe take new efforts — including direct sanctions on President Putin — to make Moscow stop.

