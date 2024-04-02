Anti-gun violence activists rally after 2-year-old shot in the Bronx

Anti-gun violence activists braved the cold and rain to make their message clear through chants and signs Tuesday night.

Passion from the rally echoed into the roads just outside of TD Bank on Grand Concourse and East Fordham Heights Road, where police say 20-year-old Freddy Flores shot a 2-year-old last Saturday.

Flores is now facing charges that include attempted murder, 3 counts of assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

Flores was shooting at a group of men Saturday in Fordham Heights according to witnesses. They say the toddler was hit in the lower back. And that bullet exited through his leg, just one day before his birthday.

"Nobody should be shot especially a day before their birthday," an activist yelled to the crowd.

"Thank god that the 2-year-old made it and it wasn’t fatal," said another.

Bronx Rises Against Gun Violence are among several local groups promoting peace and calling for an end to senseless shootings, especially with a child involved.

"This is broad daylight a heavily populated shopping district on a Saturday when people are shopping. This little boy walking with his mom passing by the bank. This should never happen," said David Caba with Bronx Rises Against Gun Violence, BRAG for short.

Among the demonstrators were moms like Karla Carrera who believes the shooting victim could’ve very easily been her child since she and her daughter were out and about the same day.

"I am a mother of a 3-year-old daughter. We go shopping here very often. We grab slices from across the streets. And it’s horrible something like that could happen to any of us," said Carrera.

"It’s very sad to see the gun violence is taking over and plaguing our community and we don’t want it no more," said another mom who attended Tuesday’s rally.

At last check, the toddler is in stable condition and is expected to survive.