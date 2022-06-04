Anti-gun violence activists march in NYC

Advocates for the prevention of gun violence rallied in New York City’s Foley Square on Saturday before marching across the Brooklyn Bridge.

For Antonius Wiriadjaja, the fight is personal. Five years ago, he was struck in the chest by a stray bullet fired at a woman and was left in a coma for five days.

"It gets easier to tell my story, but it gets harder to keep coming out," Wiriadjaja told FOX 5 NY.

All across New York City, year after year, gun violence tears families apart and many are calling for change.

The march was one of several events across the US that day organized by Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety in the wake of recent mass shootings, including at a school in Uvalde, Texas, a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and a funeral in Racine, Wisconsin.

Rallies and marches took place in states including California, Kansas, Ohio, Minnesota, and Maryland.