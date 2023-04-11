Angela Pollina given maximum sentence for murder of 8-year-old Thomas Valva

Angela Pollina stood stone-faced as she was sentenced to a max of 25 years to life in the murder of 8-year-old Thomas Valva.

"My only regret, Ms. Pollina, is they don’t have a garage there, with no heat, and no mattress, and no blankets and no pillows," said Judge Timothy Mazzei of the jail Pollina will be going to.

Throughout the trial, described by prosecutors as scenes out of a horror movie, Pollina’s attorney placed blame on her then-fiancé and ex-NYPD officer Michael Valva who was convicted last year.

"I know she doesn’t think she’s guilty of a murder," said attorney Matthew Tuohy. "She’s very upset and she’s said it many times."

The trials for Valva and Pollina were emotional for prosecutors.

"Thomas wasn’t surrounded by love the day that he died," said lead prosecutor Kerriann Kelly. "He was surrounded by nothing other than pure evil. Thomas was a profile in courage. He stared down the faces of evil every day."

While nothing can bring Thomas back, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said they were able to provide a small amount of justice and pave a path for change.

"We have the power of the grand jury and we’re going to utilize that."

Pollina is serving her sentence at a maximum security level prison for females in Westchester County. She plans to appeal the case.