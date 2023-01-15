Andy Dick accused of public intoxication, failing to register as a sex offender

Comedian Andy Dick was arrested in California and booked on the charges of public intoxication and failing to register as a sex offender, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies from the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station responded Friday around 12:30 a.m. to the 15700 block of Grand Avenue regarding an intoxicated person possibly under the influence of drugs.

Andy Dick, 67, was booked on charges of public intoxication and failing to register as a sex offender. (Riverside County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say Dick, 67, a resident of Hemet, displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested without incident.

During a records check, it was determined Dick was a registered sex offender who was not up-to-date on his registration.

He was booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center on the charges of being under the influence of alcohol in public and failing to register as a sex offender.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Deputy Tomer at the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station at (951) 245-3300.