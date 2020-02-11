Andrew Yang suspends 2020 presidential campaign as NH primary polls close

Andrew Yang has ended his bid for the presidency, campaign representatives confirmed to FOX on Tuesday.

The suspension comes hours before final vote results are expected to be confirmed for the New Hampshire primary.

The entrepreneur and lawyer tweeted earlier in the day, stating, “I am so proud of this campaign. Thank you to everyone who got us here.”

Yang had received 1 percent of the vote at the Iowa Caucus on Feb. 3. Democratic candidates leading in the New Hampshire primary polls include Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, and Amy Klobuchar.

“I am the math guy, and it is clear to me from the numbers that we are not going to win this race," Yang said in front of a crowd of supporters as votes in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary were being counted.

“This is not an easy decision, or something I made lightly with the team. Endings are hard,” Yang added. “I have been persuaded that the message of this campaign will not be strengthened by (me) staying in the race any longer.”



His poll numbers were high enough, combined with his fundraising strength, to qualify for him for all of the 2019 debates, though he fell short of Democratic National Committee's qualifications to participate in the January debate in Iowa. He was, however, one of seven candidates who participated in Friday's debate in New Hampshire. His departure from the race almost guarantees that the Democrats, who once had the most diverse presidential field in history, will have no candidates of color on the debate stage again this cycle.



This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed to this story.