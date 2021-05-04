America's obsession with the fried chicken sandwich

Just about every fast food joint or restaurant serves up its own variety of the ever-popular chicken sandwich.

McDonald's released three variations of its crispy chicken sandwich back in February. There's no denying the new menu items are bringing customers back for more. Same-store sales jumped 13.6% for the first quarter of the year compared to 2020.

Cheeky Sandwiches on the Lower East Side serves up its own twist on the traditional chicken sandwich. It's served on a buttermilk biscuit, topped with a piece of fried chicken, crunchy purple cabbage, and smothered in gravy.

Din Yates, who works at Cheeky Sandwiches, says it's definitely worth the hype.

"I don't think the chicken sandwich is a treat, it's like a staple," he tells FOX 5 NY.

Loyal customers like Dante Campbell say in an unassuming, small space, you'll feast your eyes and senses on a chicken sandwich made fresh with love.

"Other places, they just throw a pickle on it, and that's it. Maybe some coleslaw," Campbell says. "They've got purple cabbage. It's better than coleslaw."

Whether it may be due to celebrity promotions or pent-up pandemic demand, it seems like the chicken sandwich will always remain a fan favorite.