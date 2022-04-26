American Dream mall shooting: Suspect arrested

article

A man from Brooklyn is under arrest in connection with a shooting that happened earlier this month at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The New Jersey State Police teamed up with the U.S. Marshals Service regional fugitive task force and the NYPD to track down and arrest Anwar Stuart, 20, at his home in Brooklyn on Monday, officials said.

Stuart is accused of trying to rob someone and then shooting him in a parking area at the mall on April 7. The victim was seriously wounded.

Authorities charged Stuart with attempted murder, attempted robbery, conspiracy, and weapons possession. He is being held at Rikers Island pending extradition to New Jersey, officials said.

