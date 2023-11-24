American Dream Mall evacuated due to bomb threat on Black Friday

Black Friday shoppers were evacuated from American Dream Mall early Friday morning due to a bomb threat.

The New Jersey State Police reported an emergency situation at the mall in East Rutherford and asked all guests, tenants, and employees to exit the building.

According to police, an individual relayed information that there was a bomb inside the mall.

Out of caution, police evacuated the mall. NJ State Police Bomb Units and K-9 units performed sweeps of the mall for explosive devices and none were found.

Officials said the mall is safe and will be returning to normal operations.

SkyFox shows patrons waiting outside the American Dream Mall on Black Friday.

Statement from American Dream: American Dream was evacuated this morning following what was later deemed a non-credible threat. This was done out of an abundance of caution, as the safety of our employees and guests is and will always be our priority. The center has already re-opened. We look forward to a joyous and safe holiday season.

Governor Phil Murphy first tweeted that the New Jersey State Police were investigating a bomb threat at the American Dream Mall. Murphy later tweeted an update that law enforcement determined that there was no imminent danger but that the matter was still under investigation.

"Everyone was confused at first," one patron said, standing outside the mall parking lot.

FOX 5 NY's Ryan Kristopher was reporting live from the mall when he said a phone alert came through asking everyone to leave the building.

Ryan spoke to shoppers who said they were confused about what was going on.

Some said they felt safe because of the number of police on the scene, while others said they were nervous and wanted to go home.

