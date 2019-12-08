American couple exchanges vows on flight after officiant ‘forgot’ to sign marriage certificate

A couple exchanged vows over the loudspeaker on a Southwest Airlines flight on December 8 after their officiant realized that he had never had them sign the marriage certificate.

Kimberly and Luis Kranwinkel have been married for 20 years but recently had a destination ceremony, according to the couple’s friend, Tracie Olson, who filmed a video of the nuptials.

“The flight attendant insisted that we celebrate in-flight and gave all of the passengers champagne to toast the couple,” Tracie said.

Tracie also said the Southwest flight attendants also served as the witnesses, “because we want them to be in our lives forever.”