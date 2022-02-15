American Airlines plane blows tires on takeoff from JFK

article

A takeoff from JFK Airport was aborted on Tuesday afternoon after two tires on the American Airlines plane blew out.

It happened on American Airlines Flight 2829 that was supposed to go to Phoenix.

The plane was on Runway 31L at the time. Images from the scene showed at least one of the wheels with no tire on it after the incident.

All of the passengers were taken off by the Port Authority Police Department aircraft rescue unit.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The plane was expected to be towed off of the runway for repairs. The passengers were going to be put on a different flight to Sky Harbor Airport.

