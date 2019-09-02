American Airlines extends Boeing 737 MAX cancellations through December

article

American Airlines announced they are extending their Boeing 737 MAX cancellations through December.

The airline has now extended the cancellations through at least December 3, pushing it back further from the previously reported November date.

Officials say by doing so "customers and team members can more reliably plan their upcoming travel."

American Airlines says 140 flights per day will be canceled through December 3. The airline's Reservations and Sales teams will continue to work closely with customers affected by the extended cancellations.