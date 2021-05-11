Amber Alert issued for twin baby boys abducted during shooting in Savannah

article

Police need your help finding two twin baby boys abducted during a shooting in Savannah.

An Amber Alert was issued for 6-week old twins Matteo and Lorenzo Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the shooting happened at a home on the 1500 block of NE 36th Street before 10:20 a.m. One woman, who has not been identified, was seriously injured and the boys were taken from the home.

According to police, the suspect, a Black woman in her 30s who is possibly named Kathleen, is traveling in a white sedan that is possibly a Kia Optima or Nissa Altima.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it believes the boys are in extreme danger.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, please call 911 immediately.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.