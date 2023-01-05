Amber Alert issued for missing 7-month-old girl in New Jersey

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 7-month-old girl in New Jersey.

According to authorities, Emerie Rivera Black was last seen with her father, Ramon Rivera Jr., 22, in Vineland, Cumberland County.

Authorities say Rivera is believed to be driving a bronze Acura MDX with New Jersey license H79NSN.

A picture of Emerie shows her wearing a pink Mini Mouse sweater and pants. No images of the father were released.

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.