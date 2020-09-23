Amber Alert issued for three-year-old girl left inside vehicle stolen in Dallas

An Amber Alert has been issued after a car was stolen with a 3-year-old Dallas girl inside.

Chastity Collins was inside a white Lincoln sedan that was stolen from a 7-Eleven parking lot at west Ledbetter Drive and Hampton Road in Dallas about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The girl’s mother told police she had gone inside the store and left the car running with her daughter inside. The woman says she saw a man jump inside the car and speed away with Chastity still in the vehicle.

Mounted police cameras recorded the car heading north on Hampton, shortly after the car was stolen. That was the last time anyone saw that stolen vehicle.

Chastity Collins was last seen wearing a short sleeve shirt, gray tights and no shoes. She’s 3 feet tall.

The stolen car she was in was a 2009 white Lincoln sedan, Texas license plate JJT - 5997.

People with information are asked to call 911 or 214-671-4268.