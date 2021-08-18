Amber Alert issued for abducted girl from Queens

article

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for an abducted girl from Queens who might be in imminent danger.

Jaila Puello, 7, was taken by Jean Puello, 40, said police.

The girl was described as White-Hispanic, 4'1" tall, 60lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a pink shirt, black shorts, and grey shoes.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Jean Puello was described as a White- Hispanic male, 6'0"tall and 160lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing boxer shorts at the time of the abduction.

They were last seen in a green 2002 BMW 530i with license plate number KFM2998.

Anyone who sees the child or suspect, should call the NYPD 110th Precinct at 718-520-9277, or call 911.