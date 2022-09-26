Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl taken following deadly shooting of mother in Fontana

An Amber Alert was issued for a missing 15-year-old girl abducted out of Fontana in San Bernardino County Monday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

Savanna Graziano was last seen just after 7:30 a.m. Monday with her father, 45-year-old Anthony Graziano.

According to officials with the Fontana Police Department, Anthony Graziano is wanted for shooting and killing a woman during a domestic violence-related incident Monday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. at a home in the area of Cypress Avenue and Mallory Drive.

The woman was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the home. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died, police said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman killed in domestic violence-related shooting in Fontana; suspect sought

Following the shooting, Fontana Police said Anthony Graziano abducted his daughter. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities are searching for a white 2017 Nissan Frontier pickup truck. The truck has a California license plate with the number 44305G2. Anthony Graziano is described as standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark shorts, according to police.

No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.