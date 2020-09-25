article

A New York State AMBER Alert has been activated for a 7-year-old child who was abducted in Pennsylvania on Friday afternoon and could be heading to New York.

The Cheltenham Township Police Department believes Juan Pablo Torres, 41, took Giselle Torres, 7, near Montgomery Avenue in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, at about 2:18 p.m., according to the AMBER Alert.

Juan Pablo Torres has brown hair and brown eyes, is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing body armor, a facemask, and glasses, police said. He was possibly heading for the New York City area.

Giselle Torres has brown hair and brown eyes, is about 4 feet tall, and was wearing a white tank top and purple tights.

"The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death," the AMBER Alert said.

Anyone with any information should immediately call 866-NYS-AMBER (866-697-2623) or 911.

