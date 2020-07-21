Amazon will delay Prime Day in U.S.

Amazon's busiest online shopping event, Prime Day, has been pushed back in the U.S., the company confirmed Tuesday.

Prime Day, an event offering sitewide deals that often lasts for more than one day, took place on July 15 and July 16 in 2019, but the coronavirus pandemic has pushed back this year's event in the U.S. and other countries.

"This year we'll be holding Prime Day later than usual, while ensuring the safety of our employees and supporting our customers and selling partners," the company said in a statement. "We are excited Prime members in India will see savings on August 6-7, and that members all around the world will experience Prime Day later this year.

Amazon added that it would share more details "soon."

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Amazon Prime Day sales in 2018 surpassed the e-commerce giant's Black Friday, Cyber Monday and 2017 Prime Day sales. Last year's Prime Day sales beat Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales combined.

Advertisement

Prime Day 2020 could be pushed back to 2020, Business Insider reported on July 2, citing internal emails. An Amazon spokesperson previously told FOX Business that the company has not come out with an official date yet.

The e-commerce giant has seen unprecedented demand since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced Amazon to temporarily prioritize essential orders over non-essential orders. The company also 100,000 more workers in March to help meet demand and another 75,000 in April.

Get updates on this story from foxbusiness.com.