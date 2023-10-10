Amazon Prime Day: October’s ‘Big Deal Days’ kicks off for next 48 hours
Amazon’s second Prime sale this year has kicked off ahead of the holiday season.
Amazon's Prime Day event in July was its biggest two-day event in history and the single largest sales day in company history, FOX Business reported.
The next 48-hour Big Deal Days event kicked off October 10 at 3 a.m. EDT and runs through October 11.
Amazon says shoppers around the world can score deals across categories like fashion, home, and toys ahead of the holidays. Though, as in previous sales, you must be a Prime member to access the deals.
New deals will be released as often as every five minutes during select periods.
Amazon gave a preview as to what some of the deals will be:
- Save up to 65% on select eero Mesh Wifi Systems; up to 60% on select Fire TV and Blink devices; up to 50% on select Ring bundles; up to 45% on select kids devices and bundles, select Echo bundles, and select Fire tablet bundles; and up to 35% on select Kindle e-reader bundles
- Save up to 60% on select floorcare from Bissell and iRobot
- Save up to 60% on select, Amazon-exclusive apparel, shoes, accessories, and handbags from The Drop
- Save up to 55% on select ASICS women’s and men’s running shoes
- Save up to 50% on select products from Sony
- Save up to 50% on select GreenPan cookware
- Save up to 50% on select shoes from Hey Dude, Koolaburra by UGG, and Frye
- Save up to 40% on select Ninja blenders, cookware, and coffee makers
- Save up to 35% on select Molekule air purifiers
- Save up to 30% on select KitchenAid stand and mini stand mixers
- Save up to 30% on select Dyson vacuums and air purifiers
- Save up to 30% on select premium skincare and haircare products from Clarins, Color Wow, Innisfree, Living Proof, T3, Sunday Riley, LANEIGE, Sulwhasoo, and AMOREPACIFIC
- Save up to 30% on select dolls, sets, and toys from Barbie, LEGO, Squishmallows, Squishville, PicassoTiles, and MAGNA-TILES
- Save up to 30% on Peloton Bike, Bike+, Guide, accessories, and select apparel
- Save up to 30% on select camera items and accessories from Fujifilm
- Save up to 30% on select non-alcoholic beverages from Betty Buzz by Blake Lively and Kin Euphorics by Bella Hadid and Jen Batchelor
- Save up to 30% on select kitchenware items from the Ayesha Curry Home Collection
- Save up to 30% on select, Amazon-exclusive men’s, women’s, and kids’ fashion from Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter's
- Save up to 30% on seasonal prep and decor items, including wreaths, garlands, candles, decorative lights, and Halloween costumes
- Save up to 30% on select Stasher reusable bags and bowls
- Save up to 25% on select mattresses from Casper
- Save up to 25% on select laptops and monitors from HP and Acer
- Save 20% when spending $40 on select everyday essentials from Amazon brands
- Save up to 15% on select Cookware by Martha Stewart
- Save up to 15% (up to $200) on Pre-Loved items from What Goes Around Comes Around, including styles by Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Gucci
