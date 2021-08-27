Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 7:58 PM EDT until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Essex County, Morris County, Passaic County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 9:45 PM EDT, Middlesex County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 2:00 AM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Monmouth County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Monmouth County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 8:19 PM EDT until FRI 10:15 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 7:29 PM EDT until FRI 9:30 PM EDT, Ulster County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 7:26 PM EDT until FRI 9:30 PM EDT, Ulster County

Amazon partners with Affirm to give shoppers buy-now-pay-later option

Published 
Amazon
Associated Press

Amazon is teaming with payments company Affirm to offer online shoppers a buy-now-pay-later option that does not involve credit cards. 

San Francisco-based Affirm Holdings Inc. announced Friday that it’s flexible payment service will soon be available on Amazon.com. The news sent Affirm’s stock up more than 35% in after-hours trading. 

With the service, Amazon customers can split the total cost of purchases of $50 or more into monthly payments, and are told the total cost of the transaction up front. Affirm said the two companies are testing the service with a group of customers and it will be more broadly available in coming months.