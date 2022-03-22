Amanda Bynes conservatorship terminated

article

A judge has ended Amanda Bynes' conservatorship after nearly 9 years.

The child actor on Nickelodeon’s "All That" had filed for her conservatorship to end in late February.

Bynes was not at the hearing.

"Lynn is so proud of Amanda and the progress she has made and looks forward to having a mother-daughter relationship with Amanda outside of the conservatorship," Tamar Arminak told Fox News Digital on behalf of Bynes' mom, Lynn

The judge decided the conservatorship was "no longer required" in a tentative ruling Monday, Fox News Digital can confirm. Bynes had filed for her conservatorship to end in late February.

Bynes was placed under a conservatorship in August 2013. The decision by a judge gave her mother, Lynn Bynes, legal control of her finances among other things.

The legal move followed a series of public events that ended with Bynes being hospitalized after allegedly starting a small fire in a driveway.

Bynes submitted a status report regarding her health to the Ventura County Superior Court in September and the document was approved by a California court. The actress' lawyer clarified at the time that Bynes' conservatorship could end when it was "no longer convenient" for the star.

Bynes has moved on with life following a few periods of time spent receiving treatment in rehabilitation centers.

The "Easy A" actress graduated with an associate's degree from California's Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2019.

Advertisement

FOX News contributed to this report.