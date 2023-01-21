Man, 19, fatally shot outside Queens nightclub; woman also injured

article

A shooting outside a nightclub early Saturday morning in Elmhurst left a 19-year-old man dead and a 31-year-old woman injured, the New York City Police Department said.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. outside Amadeus Nightclub, located at 79-51 Albion Ave.

According to police, a dispute inside the nightclub continued outside, where an unidentified person shot multiple times, striking both the man and woman.

Police said the man sustained gunshot wounds to his back and shoulder. He was transported to NYC Health & Hospitals/ Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman sustained a gunshot wound to her rear end and was also transported by EMS to NYC Health & Hospitals/ Elmhurst, police said. She is listed in stable condition.

Police said the suspect fled in a black and white SUV.

There are no arrests at the time. The investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the victim is pending proper family notification.