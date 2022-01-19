Alyssa Milano talks about rebooting 'Who's the Boss?'

A reboot of ‘Who’s the Boss?', the hit sitcom of the 1980s and early 1990s co-starring Alyssa Milano and Tony Danza, is in the works, according to Milano.

But just don't call it a reboot.

"It's not really a reboot, it's more of a sequel," Milano told Good Day New York co-host Rosanna Scotto.

Danza, who in the past had said he would not take part in a reboot, played Milano's father and live-in housekeeper Tony Micelli. It also starred Judith Light, Danny Pintauro and Katherine Helmond.

Danza and Milano have been working together on the new show.

"We've been developing it now for a couple of years. The pandemic sort of put everything on hold," said Milano.

Prior to the pandemic, Danza told Scotto during an appearance on the FOX 5 morning show that a reboot was out of the question.

"You can't reboot that because you have no Katherine Helmond. That's why not. That's it," said Danza.

Helmond played feisty mother Mona Robinson. She died in 2019.

"I wish they'd show Who's the Boss? I wish it were on TV. It would be a good show for kids to see," said Danza at the time.

But nearly three years later and no longer a ‘reboot,’ Danza has apparently come around.

"We're hopeful that before I'm in my 70s we'll be able to. We're just in developing trying to figure out what the show looks like or would look like, what stage in our lives we would pick up from," said Milano.

One thing is certain: Milano's character, Samantha, is the boss.

"I think Sam was always the boss, no?" said Milano.