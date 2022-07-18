Child dies after 16-year-old put pillow over her head 'to quiet her' while mom worked, police say

A 16-year-old girl in Florida is facing a manslaughter charge in her sister's death after she allegedly put a pillow over her face "to quiet her down" while her mom worked in the other room, according to the police report.

Police responded to the MainStay Suites on Raymond Avenue in Altamonte Springs on Friday, July 15, after receiving a report of an unresponsive child, police said in a news release on Monday. The three-year-old was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Due to the teen's age, FOX 35 is not identifying her.

(FOX 35 Orlando)

According to the police report, the mom works remotely from the hotel's bedroom and the teen is in charge of her sister during the day. The mom told the teen that her sister was being too loud while she was on a call and told her to quiet her down.

The teen told police that she covered her sister with a pillow and walked away. Ten minutes later, she found her sister unresponsive and brought her into the bedroom. The mom then called 911, the report said.